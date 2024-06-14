Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Housing Allotment to Muslim Woman in Vadodara

Several residents of Motnath Residency in Vadodara are protesting against the allocation of a flat to a Muslim woman, arguing that the locality is designated for Hindus due to the Disturbed Areas Act. The Municipal Commissioner is currently reviewing documents to make an informed decision on the issue.

Updated: 14-06-2024 18:18 IST
Protests Erupt Over Housing Allotment to Muslim Woman in Vadodara
Several residents of Motnath Residency in Vadodara have staged protests against the allocation of a flat to a Muslim woman, arguing that the housing complex, under the Disturbed Areas Act, is meant exclusively for Hindus. The woman, who was allotted the flat in 2018, has been unable to move in due to ongoing opposition.

Residents argue that Harni area, where the complex is situated, is designated as a Hindu locality, and allocations to minority communities should not occur without prior approval from the district collector. Demanding the cancellation of the flat allotment, the residents warned of escalating their agitation to the state and central governments.

Municipal Commissioner Dilip Rana stated that a decision would be made after reviewing relevant documents. He added that there are provisions for segregating housing for Hindus and Muslims in areas deemed 'disturbed.' This case is being closely monitored to ensure compliance with these regulations.

