Mumbai Police Jeep Collides on Atal Setu

A police jeep transporting prisoners from Mumbai to Taloja central jail rammed into a private vehicle on the Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge, an official reported. The accident, which occurred at 4:45 pm, caused damage to both vehicles but left no one injured.

According to an official from the Khandeshwar police station in Panvel taluka, Raigad district, four prisoners were taken to St. George's Hospital in south Mumbai for treatment. On their return journey to Taloja jail, the jeep hit another vehicle from behind on the Atal Setu.

Due to the damages incurred, alternative arrangements were promptly made to transport the prisoners to their destination, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)