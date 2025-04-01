Left Menu

Justice Surya Kant Champions Legal Aid for Prisoners

Justice Surya Kant of the Supreme Court met with state legal services leaders to assess a campaign aimed at providing legal aid to prisoners. This initiative identified over 4,200 prisoners needing aid for Supreme Court appeals. Justice Kant emphasized ongoing efforts to ensure immediate legal support upon imprisonment.

Updated: 01-04-2025 22:20 IST
In a pivotal discussion on Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant convened with leaders of state legal services authorities and high court legal services committees. The meeting, held over videoconferencing, followed up on a campaign initiated to extend legal aid to prisoners in need.

The Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (SCLSC) clarified that the campaign began in January across all jails, pinpointing inmates whose appeals were dismissed, serving lengthy sentences, or denied bail and remission. This initiative aims to assist them in filing appeals or Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) in the Supreme Court.

Justice Kant underscored the necessity of ongoing efforts, urging legal bodies to monitor and expedite the process to ensure prisoners receive swift legal support. Over 4,200 inmates were identified as eligible for legal aid, highlighting the campaign's importance in safeguarding prisoners' rights.

