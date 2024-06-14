Gujarat CM Makes Surprise Inspection at Kheda SDM Office

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday made an unexpected visit to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's office in Kheda town, evaluating its operations and quality of services offered to local residents.

According to an official release, Patel's tour aimed to scrutinize daily activities at the Taluka Seva Sadan and gather firsthand accounts of employee conduct in service delivery.

Arriving without prior notice from Anand, Patel concentrated on checking the efficiency of service delivery at the Taluka Seva Sadan, ensuring people had easy access to income proofs, caste certificates, and other essential documents.

The Chief Minister also inspected the e-Dhara Center within the premises and instructed officials to avoid unjustifiable rejections of service applications.

Furthermore, he proposed instant registration for farmers at the e-Dhara Center upon document submission.

Patel offered suggestions to district administration aimed at improving amenities like drinking water, seating, and overall cleanliness for visitors.

