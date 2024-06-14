Left Menu

Gujarat CM Makes Surprise Inspection at Kheda SDM Office

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made an unannounced visit to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's office in Kheda town on Friday. He inspected the operations and services provided to citizens. Patel also reviewed the functioning of the office's e-Dhara Center and suggested improvements in various facilities, including drinking water and seating arrangements.

PTI | Kheda | Updated: 14-06-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 22:12 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday made an unexpected visit to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's office in Kheda town, evaluating its operations and quality of services offered to local residents.

According to an official release, Patel's tour aimed to scrutinize daily activities at the Taluka Seva Sadan and gather firsthand accounts of employee conduct in service delivery.

Arriving without prior notice from Anand, Patel concentrated on checking the efficiency of service delivery at the Taluka Seva Sadan, ensuring people had easy access to income proofs, caste certificates, and other essential documents.

The Chief Minister also inspected the e-Dhara Center within the premises and instructed officials to avoid unjustifiable rejections of service applications.

Furthermore, he proposed instant registration for farmers at the e-Dhara Center upon document submission.

Patel offered suggestions to district administration aimed at improving amenities like drinking water, seating, and overall cleanliness for visitors.

