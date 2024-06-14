Nagpur Police Conducts Mock Drill at RSS Headquarters

In a significant security exercise, more than 50 personnel from various units of the Nagpur police executed a mock drill at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters on Friday evening, according to an official source.

The operation commenced at 8 pm and extended for approximately an hour. Personnel from the Quick Response Team (QRT) were notably involved in the drill.

This regular exercise aimed at monitoring and evaluating the security framework and law enforcement readiness, particularly in view of the upcoming Bakri Eid celebrations on Monday, the official remarked.

