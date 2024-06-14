Panyaza Lesufi Re-Elected as Gauteng Premier for Seventh Administration

Panyaza Lesufi has been re-elected as the Premier of Gauteng for the seventh administration. His unopposed election took place during a Special House Sitting on Friday at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, held in the Selborne Hall in Marshalltown, Johannesburg.

This session marked the first sitting of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature since last month's General Elections. Alongside Premier Lesufi, former Arts and Culture MEC in Gauteng, Marakane Mosupyoe, was also elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Legislature.

Judge President of the Gauteng High Court, Dunstan Mlambo, presided over the swearing-in of the new members of the Legislature.

In his address to the Legislature, Lesufi expressed his gratitude and commitment to the province. “The people of the province have spoken, and we have heard them. We’ve been asked to work together... We’ve been asked to combine our ideas for a better Gauteng, to combine our ideas, we will do, together,” he vowed.

Lesufi accepted the Premiership with “deep humility,” emphasizing that “no one will be left behind” in this new administration. He outlined his vision for Gauteng, focusing on making the province attractive for families, investors, workers, youth, and cultural events.

“Our task from today is to build a better Gauteng. Our task from now on is to make Gauteng attractive for all families, all forms of investment, for workers, youth, and students, and attractive for sporting and cultural events,” he declared.

Lesufi also highlighted the importance of ensuring the safety of women and children in the province. He issued a stern warning to those involved in crime and lawlessness, stating, “Our mandate is simple: crime and lawlessness, your time is up. Our mandate is simple: municipalities play your part, we will play our part.”

The Premier specifically mentioned areas such as Johannesburg CBD, Alexandra township, Sethokga hostel, and Makause informal settlement, promising to revitalize and beautify them.

Expressing appreciation for the support from all political parties in the House, Lesufi urged collaboration to make the government of unity a reality. He extended his gratitude to the officials, staff of the Gauteng provincial government, and former leaders and members of the Legislature.

“I am nothing without the ANC and our alliance partners. The movement of the people, by the people. Thank you so much for assigning me to be an instrument of change, an instrument of liberation,” Lesufi said.

In closing, he stressed the importance of action and progress, stating, “Failure is not an option but success is compulsory. Less talk, more work. Let us grow Gauteng together.”