UN Demands Justice for Greek Migrant Shipwreck Tragedy
The United Nations' refugee and migration agencies criticized Greece for not investigating a migrant shipwreck that left hundreds dead. With no outcome from initiated investigations, they stress the need for a comprehensive probe. Protests marked the tragedy's anniversary, demanding justice and accountability.
The United Nations' refugee and migration agencies on Friday condemned Greece's failure to investigate last year's devastating migrant shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea that resulted in hundreds of fatalities.
In a joint statement marking the one-year anniversary of the June 14, 2023, tragedy, UNHCR and IOM emphasized the urgent need for a "comprehensive and conclusive" investigation. "Investigations have been initiated in Greece but so far no outcome establishing the facts on the incident has been communicated," the agencies noted.
Later on Friday, around 1,000 people joined a protest march in central Athens, organized by left-wing groups. Among the protesters were survivors, who carried a banner displaying photographs of the dead. In northern Thessaloniki, several hundred people held a similar demonstration.
