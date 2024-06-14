Noida Police Bust Crime Syndicate: 6 Suspects Caught in High-Stakes Encounters

Noida Police successfully apprehended six criminal suspects within a span of 48 hours after a series of high-stakes encounters, according to official reports.

Among the apprehended was a notorious Delhi-based robber with over two dozen criminal records, highlighting the seriousness of the crackdown.

The police recovered a substantial amount of cash, firearms, and other illicit items, shedding light on the operations of the crime syndicate. Legal proceedings are underway as investigations continue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)