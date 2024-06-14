Left Menu

Noida Police Bust Crime Syndicate: 6 Suspects Caught in High-Stakes Encounters

The Noida Police apprehended six criminal suspects within 48 hours following a series of intense encounters, resulting in five suspects sustaining gunshot injuries. A Delhi-based robber with over two dozen criminal cases was among those captured. The police seized cash, firearms, and other illicit items during the operations.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-06-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 23:31 IST
Noida Police successfully apprehended six criminal suspects within a span of 48 hours after a series of high-stakes encounters, according to official reports.

Among the apprehended was a notorious Delhi-based robber with over two dozen criminal records, highlighting the seriousness of the crackdown.

The police recovered a substantial amount of cash, firearms, and other illicit items, shedding light on the operations of the crime syndicate. Legal proceedings are underway as investigations continue.

