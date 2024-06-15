Belarusian Filmmaker Faces Extradition from Serbia Amidst Controversy

A Serbian court has ruled for the extradition of Belarusian filmmaker and pro-democracy activist Andrei Hniot to Belarus. Hniot could face imprisonment and torture upon his return due to accusations of tax evasion, according to his lawyers and supporters.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, exiled Belarusian opposition leader, expressed concern, "If extradited for criminal prosecution, Andrei will inevitably face a severe prison term for his peaceful civil activism and exercising his rights." Hniot retains the right to appeal.

Hniot, detained since October 30 at Belgrade airport following an Interpol warrant, had his case re-evaluated by an appeals court after procedural violations were identified. Diplomats, lawyers, and human rights defenders are working for his release.

