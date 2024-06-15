Left Menu

Noida Police Crack Down on Criminals: 8 Suspects Nabbed in 48 Hours

The Noida Police apprehended eight criminal suspects within 48 hours through a series of encounters. Among those caught is a major Delhi-based robber with over two dozen criminal cases, and two members of the 'Thak-Thak' gang. Numerous illegal firearms, ammunition, and stolen items were recovered.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 15-06-2024 00:55 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 00:55 IST
Noida Police Crack Down on Criminals: 8 Suspects Nabbed in 48 Hours
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida Police have successfully arrested eight criminal suspects in just 48 hours following a series of strategic encounters, officials reported. Seven of the suspects sustained gunshot injuries during these operations.

Among those apprehended is a noted Delhi-based robber, implicated in over two dozen criminal cases, along with two members of the notorious 'Thak-Thak' gang. Three major encounters took place—firstly at Sector-96, where two suspects were shot in the legs after a chase; secondly near Sector-15A, where another suspect was injured; and thirdly at Roza Yakubpur, where two more suspects were caught after a chase.

The fourth encounter occurred near Gulshan Mall, with suspects fired at the police and got shot in retaliation. Recovered items include multiple illegal firearms and stolen goods. All injured suspects were admitted to hospitals, with further legal action underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
2
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
3
Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

 Australia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024