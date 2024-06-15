Noida Police Crack Down on Criminals: 8 Suspects Nabbed in 48 Hours

The Noida Police have successfully arrested eight criminal suspects in just 48 hours following a series of strategic encounters, officials reported. Seven of the suspects sustained gunshot injuries during these operations.

Among those apprehended is a noted Delhi-based robber, implicated in over two dozen criminal cases, along with two members of the notorious 'Thak-Thak' gang. Three major encounters took place—firstly at Sector-96, where two suspects were shot in the legs after a chase; secondly near Sector-15A, where another suspect was injured; and thirdly at Roza Yakubpur, where two more suspects were caught after a chase.

The fourth encounter occurred near Gulshan Mall, with suspects fired at the police and got shot in retaliation. Recovered items include multiple illegal firearms and stolen goods. All injured suspects were admitted to hospitals, with further legal action underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)