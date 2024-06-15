Left Menu

U.S. Military Strikes Houthi Targets After Red Sea Incident

The U.S. military announced it has destroyed seven Houthi radars, one drone, and two uncrewed surface vessels in Yemen within the last 24 hours. This action follows the attack on a Greek-owned vessel by Houthi militants, which posed a threat to commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

AI Generated Representative Image

The U.S. military said on Friday it had destroyed seven Houthi radars, one drone and two uncrewed surface vessels in Yemen in the past 24 hours.

The move comes two days after a Greek-owned vessel was damaged in an attack by Houthi militants and left drifting in the Red Sea.

"These radars allow the Houthis to target maritime vessels and endanger commercial shipping," U.S. Central Command said on the social media site X.

