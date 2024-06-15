India-Japan Ties: Paving the Way for a Stable Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the pivotal role of robust India-Japan relations in ensuring a peaceful and secure Indo-Pacific during his recent meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Italy. The leaders, who expressed mutual intent to enhance bilateral ties across various sectors, met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

Modi's visit to Apulia, southern Italy, also included addressing the multilateral gathering on crucial topics such as Artificial Intelligence, Energy, and the Mediterranean. Modi, highlighting the threats posed by China's aggressive regional actions, stated, 'Strong ties between India and Japan are important for a peaceful, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.'

The meeting, as detailed by the Ministry of External Affairs, solidified the commitment of both nations to cooperate in sectors like defense, technology, clean energy, and digital tech, with landmark projects such as the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail and significant Japanese investments in India. The dialogue set the stage for further discussions at the upcoming India-Japan annual summit.

