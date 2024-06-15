Left Menu

Russian Jet Violates Swedish Airspace near Gotland

A Russian SU-24 military aircraft briefly violated Swedish airspace near Gotland on Friday. The aircraft was intercepted by two Swedish Gripen fighter jets after it ignored a warning. Swedish air force chief Jonas Wikman condemned the incident, citing a lack of respect for territorial integrity.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 14:33 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

A Russian military aircraft briefly violated Swedish airspace east of the Baltic island of Gotland on Friday and was met by Swedish fighter jets, the Nordic country's armed forces said on Saturday.

The Swedish armed forces said in a statement that the Russian military aircraft, a SU-24, had been hailed with a warning but failed to respond after which two Swedish Gripen fighters were sent up to meet it. Sweden's military said the airspace violation had been brief.

"The Russian actions are not acceptable and show a lack of respect for our territorial integrity," Swedish air force chief Jonas Wikman said. "We followed the entire chain of events and were in place to intervene."

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Asia's Fight Against Toxic Pollutants: UNEP's Persistent Organic Pollutants Monitoring Plan

