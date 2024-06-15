Indian-Origin Ex-Air Canada Manager to Surrender in CAD 22.5M Gold Heist Case

Simran Preet Panesar, a former Air Canada manager of Indian origin, is preparing to surrender in connection with Canada's largest gold and cash heist, worth CAD 22.5 million. His lawyer, Greg Lafontaine, conveyed this development, according to a report released on Saturday.

Panesar is wanted for his alleged involvement in a dramatic multimillion-dollar gold heist at Toronto's Pearson International Airport last year. Lafontaine, speaking to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) News, stated, 'He is very confident in the Canadian justice system.' The lawyer believes Panesar will be absolved of any misconduct once the prosecution concludes.

The theft occurred on April 17, 2023, when over 22 million Canadian dollars' worth of gold bars and foreign currency were stolen from a secure storage facility at the airport. The criminals used fake paperwork to execute their plan. Following the heist, Canadian police arrested six individuals, including several of Indian origin. Panesar, from Brampton, has been issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)