Left Menu

Indian-Origin Ex-Air Canada Manager to Surrender in CAD 22.5M Gold Heist Case

Simran Preet Panesar, an Indian-origin former Air Canada manager wanted for Canada's largest gold and cash heist worth CAD 22.5 million, plans to surrender soon, his lawyer announced. Panesar is confident in the Canadian justice system's ability to absolve him of any wrongdoing regarding the gold heist at Toronto's Pearson International Airport last year.

PTI | Ottawa | Updated: 15-06-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 15:13 IST
Indian-Origin Ex-Air Canada Manager to Surrender in CAD 22.5M Gold Heist Case
  • Country:
  • Canada

Simran Preet Panesar, a former Air Canada manager of Indian origin, is preparing to surrender in connection with Canada's largest gold and cash heist, worth CAD 22.5 million. His lawyer, Greg Lafontaine, conveyed this development, according to a report released on Saturday.

Panesar is wanted for his alleged involvement in a dramatic multimillion-dollar gold heist at Toronto's Pearson International Airport last year. Lafontaine, speaking to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) News, stated, 'He is very confident in the Canadian justice system.' The lawyer believes Panesar will be absolved of any misconduct once the prosecution concludes.

The theft occurred on April 17, 2023, when over 22 million Canadian dollars' worth of gold bars and foreign currency were stolen from a secure storage facility at the airport. The criminals used fake paperwork to execute their plan. Following the heist, Canadian police arrested six individuals, including several of Indian origin. Panesar, from Brampton, has been issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
3
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Asia's Fight Against Toxic Pollutants: UNEP's Persistent Organic Pollutants Monitoring Plan

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024