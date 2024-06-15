Family Feud Turns Deadly Over Widow's Remarriage

In a tragic turn of events, Yashveer, a bus driver from Delhi, was allegedly shot dead by his brothers in Baghpat. The fatal altercation arose due to Yashveer's controversial marriage to Ritu, the widow of his eldest brother Sukhveer, who had passed away last year.

Police reports suggest that the family had frequent disputes over the remarriage, which culminated in a deadly confrontation. On Friday night, an argument spiraled out of control, leading the intoxicated brothers, Omveer and Udayveer, to commit the fatal act.

Additional Superintendent of Police Baghpat NP Singh confirmed the arrest of Omveer and Udayveer. Investigations are still ongoing to uncover more details surrounding the tragic incident.

