Family Feud Turns Deadly Over Widow's Remarriage

A man named Yashveer was allegedly killed by his brothers for marrying the widow of their eldest sibling in Baghpat. The incident occurred when an argument escalated, leading to Yashveer being shot dead by his intoxicated brothers. Police have arrested the involved brothers and are investigating further.

PTI | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 15-06-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 15:36 IST
In a tragic turn of events, Yashveer, a bus driver from Delhi, was allegedly shot dead by his brothers in Baghpat. The fatal altercation arose due to Yashveer's controversial marriage to Ritu, the widow of his eldest brother Sukhveer, who had passed away last year.

Police reports suggest that the family had frequent disputes over the remarriage, which culminated in a deadly confrontation. On Friday night, an argument spiraled out of control, leading the intoxicated brothers, Omveer and Udayveer, to commit the fatal act.

Additional Superintendent of Police Baghpat NP Singh confirmed the arrest of Omveer and Udayveer. Investigations are still ongoing to uncover more details surrounding the tragic incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

