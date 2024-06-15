Left Menu

Pune police hand over probe into seizure of Rs 3,600-cr mephedrone to NCB

Months after the Pune police recovered mephedrone worth over Rs 3,600 crore, considered one of the biggest drug busts in the country, the investigation into the case was transferred to the Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday, an official said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-06-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 19:41 IST
Pune police hand over probe into seizure of Rs 3,600-cr mephedrone to NCB
  • Country:
  • India

Months after the Pune police recovered mephedrone worth over Rs 3,600 crore, considered one of the biggest drug busts in the country, the investigation into the case was transferred to the Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday, an official said. "It is a part of the process. We received consent from the central and state governments. After necessary permission from the court, Pune police have handed over the investigation to the NCB," said a senior crime branch official. NCB is the apex coordinating body concerning drugs that also functions as an enforcement agency through its zones and sub-zones. NCB officials work closely with the Customs, state police and other law enforcement units.

According to the Pune police, they seized in February 1,836 kg of mephedrone, commonly known as 'Meow Meow', worth Rs 3,672 crore from Maharashtra, Delhi and other parts of the country and uncovered an international narcotics trade link. The drug was produced in various cities.

Those involved in the racket had roped in a Delhi-based courier company and shipped some consignments of the drug to London, concealed in ready-to-eat food packets, police had said earlier, police had said earlier.

A large quantity of the contraband had been stored in a godown-like structure in Kupwad town of Sangli district in Western Maharashtra.

Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant often associated with the "rave party culture" for its euphoric effects and is mostly abused by youngsters.

Nine persons have been arrested over the drug bust so far. It has been alleged that the mastermind of the mephedrone syndicate is one Sundip Dhunay, a British national of Indian origin. A red corner notice through Interpol has been issued against him, said officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global
4
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024