One dead, 6 injured as truck crashes into housing complex wall in Mumbra

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-06-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 23:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A teenaged boy died and six persons were injured on Saturday night after a cement mixer truck rammed into the compound wall of a building in Mumbra in Thane district and toppled, a civic official said.

Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said the incident occurred at 8:30pm in Samrat Nagar.

''The driver of the cement mixer truck lost control after which the vehicle broke through the compound wall and overturned. Seven persons were injured, of which a 14-year-old boy identified as Naseer Sheikh died. The others have been hospitalised,'' he said.

Relief operations were carried out by fire brigade personnel, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Reuters World News Summary

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

