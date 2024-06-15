Macron: circle of countries involved in Ukraine peace process should be widened
Macron was speaking during a meeting of world leaders in central Switzerland convened in order to help craft a pathway towards peace for Ukraine.
Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 23:20 IST
The circle of countries participating in the process of working towards a peace plan for Ukraine should be widened, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday.
Macron was speaking during a meeting of world leaders in central Switzerland convened in order to help craft a pathway towards peace for Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- Macron
- Switzerland
- French
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France's Debt Downgrade Casts Shadow on Macron's Economic Record
Kylian Mbappé Set for Real Madrid Move, Confirms During Macron Visit
New Caledonia’s Independence Struggle: FLNKS Calls for Macron to Abandon Electoral Reform
French President Macron tells D-Day veterans ''France will never forget'' their battle to liberate Europe from the Nazis, reports AP.
Kremlin Accuses Macron of Provoking European Tensions