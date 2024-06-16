ISIS Supporters Take Hostages in Russian Detention Centre

(Adds detail on ISIS, incident in paragraphs 1-2, 5-6) MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) -

Five men who took hostages in a detention centre in Russia's southern region of Rostov claim they are supporters of ISIS, the Baza Telegram channel, which has sources in Russian law enforcement, reported on Sunday. Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service said earlier that two employees of a pre-trial detention centre Rostov took two employees hostage.

"The institution operates as usual, the situation is under control," the service said in message on the Telegram messaging app. It added that law enforcement agencies were called on site.

Russia's RIA state news agency reported, citing unidentified sources, that the detainees who ere involved in taking the employees hostage are accused of terrorism. Road traffic around the centre has been limited, Russian agencies reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)