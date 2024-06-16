Left Menu

ISIS Supporters Take Hostages in Russian Detention Centre

Five men claiming to be supporters of ISIS took hostages at a detention centre in Russia's Rostov region. Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service reported that two employees were held hostage but assured that the situation was under control. Law enforcement agencies are on site, and road traffic has been limited.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 12:22 IST
ISIS Supporters Take Hostages in Russian Detention Centre
AI Generated Representative Image

(Adds detail on ISIS, incident in paragraphs 1-2, 5-6) MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) -

Five men who took hostages in a detention centre in Russia's southern region of Rostov claim they are supporters of ISIS, the Baza Telegram channel, which has sources in Russian law enforcement, reported on Sunday. Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service said earlier that two employees of a pre-trial detention centre Rostov took two employees hostage.

"The institution operates as usual, the situation is under control," the service said in message on the Telegram messaging app. It added that law enforcement agencies were called on site.

Russia's RIA state news agency reported, citing unidentified sources, that the detainees who ere involved in taking the employees hostage are accused of terrorism. Road traffic around the centre has been limited, Russian agencies reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024