ISIS Supporters Take Hostages in Russian Detention Centre
Five men claiming to be supporters of ISIS took hostages at a detention centre in Russia's Rostov region. Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service reported that two employees were held hostage but assured that the situation was under control. Law enforcement agencies are on site, and road traffic has been limited.
(Adds detail on ISIS, incident in paragraphs 1-2, 5-6) MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) -
Five men who took hostages in a detention centre in Russia's southern region of Rostov claim they are supporters of ISIS, the Baza Telegram channel, which has sources in Russian law enforcement, reported on Sunday. Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service said earlier that two employees of a pre-trial detention centre Rostov took two employees hostage.
"The institution operates as usual, the situation is under control," the service said in message on the Telegram messaging app. It added that law enforcement agencies were called on site.
Russia's RIA state news agency reported, citing unidentified sources, that the detainees who ere involved in taking the employees hostage are accused of terrorism. Road traffic around the centre has been limited, Russian agencies reported.
