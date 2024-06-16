Rajkot Game Zone Tragedy: Civic Employees Forged Documents to Evade Arrest

In a startling development, civic employees in Rajkot, implicated in a devastating fire that claimed 27 lives, have been accused of conspiring to forge documents and backdate entries to obliterate evidence and avoid arrest, a police investigation revealed.

The tragic incident transpired on May 25 at Gujarat's TRP game zone. Six employees associated with the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) have been detained so far. The probe suggests that these officials conspired to post-date an impact plan for the affected area a day following the disaster. This was allegedly done to eliminate evidence, according to an application presented to Additional Judicial Magistrate B P Thakar on Friday by the investigating officer.

On May 26, a day subsequent to the fire, the accused falsified entries in the inward register dated May 4, 2024, concerning the impact plan of the game zone, the police noted. Intent on erasing the trail, the individuals replaced the old register with a fabricated one and concocted a backdated query letter. The court has sanctioned the invocation of multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code against the arrested RMC staff, stemming from charges of forgery, destruction of evidence, and criminal conspiracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)