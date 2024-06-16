CBIC Alerts Public Against Rising Custom Fraud

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Sunday issued a public alert, urging vigilance against fraudsters posing as Indian customs officers. This warning follows numerous reports accessible through news and social media platforms about fraudulent activities.

These scams, primarily executed through phone calls or SMS, exploit individuals' fears to extort money by threatening immediate penal action. In response, the CBIC is initiating a comprehensive awareness campaign. This campaign will utilize newspapers, SMS/email communications, social media platforms, and field formations to educate the public.

The CBIC advises the public to protect themselves by discerning fraudsters' tactics, safeguarding personal information, verifying caller credentials, and remaining alert. Common scams include fake calls or SMS where fraudsters pretend to be customs officials, demanding payment for the release of purportedly held packages. Victims are especially threatened with legal action for alleged customs violations to coerce payments.

