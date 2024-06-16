Punjab Minister Demands 'Zero FIR' for Assault on NRI Over Parking Dispute

Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday confirmed that Punjab Police will register a 'Zero FIR' following an assault on a Punjab-origin Non-Resident Indian (NRI) in Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie, allegedly over a parking dispute.

The minister's statement was in response to NRI Kawaljit Singh's claim that he was beaten by a group of men due to his Punjabi origin. Singh is currently receiving treatment at an Amritsar hospital.

The Himachal Pradesh Police disputed the claim that the incident involved any inter-state or inter-community conflict. Dhaliwal plans to meet the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and the DGP to hand over a copy of the FIR and seek strict action against the perpetrators.

