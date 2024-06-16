Left Menu

Punjab Minister Demands 'Zero FIR' for Assault on NRI Over Parking Dispute

Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal announced that the Punjab Police will file a 'Zero FIR' after an NRI was assaulted over a parking dispute in Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie. The victim, Kawaljit Singh, claims the attack was motivated by his Punjabi origin. Himachal Police deny any inter-community tension.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-06-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 18:04 IST
Punjab Minister Demands 'Zero FIR' for Assault on NRI Over Parking Dispute
Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday confirmed that Punjab Police will register a 'Zero FIR' following an assault on a Punjab-origin Non-Resident Indian (NRI) in Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie, allegedly over a parking dispute.

The minister's statement was in response to NRI Kawaljit Singh's claim that he was beaten by a group of men due to his Punjabi origin. Singh is currently receiving treatment at an Amritsar hospital.

The Himachal Pradesh Police disputed the claim that the incident involved any inter-state or inter-community conflict. Dhaliwal plans to meet the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and the DGP to hand over a copy of the FIR and seek strict action against the perpetrators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024