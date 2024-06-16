International Call for Peace Amid Ukraine's Ongoing Crisis
The recent Ukraine Summit held in Switzerland highlighted the extensive human suffering and widespread destruction caused by Russia's war in Ukraine. Although the final communique urged for peace with involvement from all parties, not all of the over 90 attending countries endorsed the declaration, notably Saudi Arabia and India.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russia's war in Ukraine was causing "large-scale human suffering and destruction" but a path to peace needed the involvement of all parties, the final communique of a Ukraine summit in Switzerland said on Sunday.
The communique was backed by most of the more than 90 countries that attended the summit but some did not put their name to it, including Saudi Arabia and India.
"The ongoing war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine continues to cause large-scale human suffering and destruction, and to create risks and crises with global repercussions," the declaration said.
