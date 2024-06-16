Left Menu

EVM Security Debunked: Officials Deny Manipulation Claims in Mumbai North West Lok Sabha

Election officials, led by Vandana Suryavanshi, clarified that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are secure with robust safeguards, countering rumors of manipulation during the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha vote count. An incident involving unauthorized mobile phone use is under investigation. Allegations of defamation are being legally pursued against a local newspaper.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 18:58 IST
Election officials have firmly denied allegations of manipulation in the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency, asserting the integrity and security of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Vandana Suryavanshi, the returning officer, stated in a press conference that EVMs are standalone systems with robust administrative safeguards that negate any need for an OTP to unlock them.

The controversy arose following a report from the Mid-day newspaper alleging unauthorized mobile phone use during vote counting on June 4. Suryavanshi condemned these claims, labeling them as lies. A notice has been issued to the newspaper under sections 499 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Vanrai police have taken action against Mangesh Pandilkar for allegedly using a mobile phone at the counting center. The official clarified that the counting process is independent of data entry systems and is secure against manipulation. Investigations are ongoing, and CCTV footage is protected unless ordered by a court.

