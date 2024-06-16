General Manoj Pande Meets Home Minister Amit Shah Ahead of Retirement
Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande met Union Home Minister Amit Shah after attending security meetings related to Jammu and Kashmir and the Amarnath pilgrimage. General Pande is set to retire on June 30.
In a significant meeting, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande convened with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. The discussion followed two high-level meetings led by Shah, focusing on Jammu and Kashmir's security and preparations for the upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage.
The Union Home Minister's office confirmed the meeting on social media platform 'X', highlighting the importance of the engagement between the senior officials.
General Pande, who has been serving the Indian Army with distinction, is due to retire on June 30, marking the end of his illustrious career.
