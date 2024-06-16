Left Menu

Amit Shah Declares Final Showdown Against Terrorism in J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is in a decisive phase, transitioning from organized violence to a proxy war. During high-level meetings, he emphasized the importance of area domination, security for the Amarnath Yatra, and the government's zero-tolerance policy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 21:46 IST
Amit Shah Declares Final Showdown Against Terrorism in J&K
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir has entered a decisive phase, citing recent incidents that indicate a shift from highly organized acts of violence to a proxy war.

During a high-level meeting at North Block to review the security situation in the Union Territory, Shah instructed security agencies to implement area domination and zero-terror plans in the Jammu division, similar to those deployed in Kashmir. This is seen as a critical step to ensure success in curbing terrorism.

In a subsequent meeting, the home minister reviewed preparations for the Amarnath pilgrimage. He emphasized the government's priority to ensure a smooth pilgrimage and directed security agencies to remain vigilant and ensure adequate staff deployment from June 29 to August 19.

Shah reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, and asserted their determination to eradicate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Home Minister highlighted the positive outcomes of the government's efforts, including a significant reduction in terror-related incidents and improvement in law and order, reflected by the record influx of tourists in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024