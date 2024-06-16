Amit Shah Declares Final Showdown Against Terrorism in J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir has entered a decisive phase, citing recent incidents that indicate a shift from highly organized acts of violence to a proxy war.

During a high-level meeting at North Block to review the security situation in the Union Territory, Shah instructed security agencies to implement area domination and zero-terror plans in the Jammu division, similar to those deployed in Kashmir. This is seen as a critical step to ensure success in curbing terrorism.

In a subsequent meeting, the home minister reviewed preparations for the Amarnath pilgrimage. He emphasized the government's priority to ensure a smooth pilgrimage and directed security agencies to remain vigilant and ensure adequate staff deployment from June 29 to August 19.

Shah reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, and asserted their determination to eradicate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Home Minister highlighted the positive outcomes of the government's efforts, including a significant reduction in terror-related incidents and improvement in law and order, reflected by the record influx of tourists in the region.

