Sanjay Singh Blames BJP for Delhi's Orchestrated Water Crisis

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday made serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming they orchestrated the ongoing water crisis in Delhi.

During a press conference, Singh accused the BJP of conspiring against the residents of the national capital by restricting water supply from BJP-governed Haryana.

The BJP has yet to respond to these accusations, but the water shortage continues to severely affect various areas, forcing reliance on private water tankers.

