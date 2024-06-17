Left Menu

Sanjay Singh Blames BJP for Delhi's Orchestrated Water Crisis

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has accused the BJP of orchestrating a water crisis in Delhi, alleging that the saffron party conspired against the capital's residents. Singh claimed that water sourced from BJP-ruled Haryana is being deliberately restricted, causing severe shortages in several areas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 12:44 IST
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday made serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming they orchestrated the ongoing water crisis in Delhi.

During a press conference, Singh accused the BJP of conspiring against the residents of the national capital by restricting water supply from BJP-governed Haryana.

The BJP has yet to respond to these accusations, but the water shortage continues to severely affect various areas, forcing reliance on private water tankers.

