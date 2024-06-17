Left Menu

OBC Activists Hold Fast Amid Maratha Quota Row

Two OBC activists in Maharashtra are on a hunger strike to ensure their quota remains unaffected by Maratha reservation demands. Despite appeals from a government delegation, activists Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare refuse to end their fast without a written assurance from the government.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 17-06-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 13:23 IST
In the ongoing Maratha reservation debate in Maharashtra, two activists from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) are on a hunger strike in the Jalna district, demanding assurance that their quota remains intact. Activists Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare have refused government appeals to end their fast.

The activists stress they are not against Maratha reservations but insist it should not disturb the OBC quota. They have called for the rescinding of a draft notification that categorizes Kunbis as blood relatives of Marathas.

Concerns are mounting as the health of the fasting activists deteriorates, with officials urging them to drink water to avoid severe health consequences. Despite this, Hake and Waghmare remain steadfast in their demands.

