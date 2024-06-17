Monetary Dispute Turns Deadly in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh

A tragic incident unfolded in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, where a man allegedly shot his sister-in-law over a monetary dispute, police confirmed on Monday.

The victim, Neetu, was admitted to the hospital after being shot on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning.

The alleged shooter, Sachin Kumar, was captured within hours of the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Jindendra Kumar Meena revealed that the dispute's financial nature led to this fatal outcome. Investigations are ongoing as Sachin is being interrogated.

