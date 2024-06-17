EU Confident in Navigating China's Pork Investigation
The European Union remains unconcerned regarding China's new anti-dumping investigation into EU imported pork and its by-products. The EU's executive Commission spokesperson assured that they will ensure compliance with World Trade Organisation rules and intervene as necessary.
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-06-2024 15:49 IST
- Belgium
The European Union is not worried about China opening an anti-dumping investigation into imported pork and its by-products from the EU, a spokesperson for the bloc's executive Commission said on Monday.
The spokesperson told reporters that the EU would intervene appropriately to ensure the investigation complies with all relevant World Trade Organisation rules.
