Congress Slams Rs 72,000-Crore Mega Infra Project in Great Nicobar
The Congress, led by Jairam Ramesh, calls for an immediate suspension and thorough review of a proposed Rs 72,000-crore mega infrastructure project in Great Nicobar. Concerns include environmental destruction, threats to indigenous communities, and procedural violations, with experts warning of potential genocide of the Shompen tribe.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, the Congress Party has urged a comprehensive review of the proposed Rs 72,000-crore infrastructure project in Great Nicobar Island. The project, initiated by Niti Aayog, is raising alarms over its potential to threaten local tribal communities and the island's unique ecosystem.
Jairam Ramesh, former Union environment minister, announced that all clearances for the project should be suspended immediately. He emphasized that the proposed mega project could endanger the indigenous Shompen community and violate multiple environmental and legal principles.
Further fuelling the controversy, Ramesh pointed out procedural lapses, including inadequate consultation with tribal councils and ignoring constitutional provisions. Thirty-nine experts have even warned that the project poses a threat of genocide to the Shompen, underlining the urgent need for a reassessment.
