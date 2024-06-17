Controversial Sacking at State Corporation Amidst Maratha Community Upliftment Efforts

Narendra Patil, the chairperson of the Annasaheb Patil Arthik Magas Vikas Mahamandal, has raised concerns over the abrupt termination of 61 employees, calling it an arbitrary move that threatens the efficacy of the state-run corporation.

In a press conference held in Navi Mumbai, Patil disclosed that the decision to let go of these employees was made without proper deliberation at the board meeting carried out on Friday, a meeting where he himself was allegedly kept uninformed by the management.

The chairperson emphasized that the corporation had previously enlisted 92,000 individuals from the Maratha community for financial aid aimed at fostering employment and self-employment, a venture reportedly commended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He warned that sacking these 61 employees could jeopardize these initiatives. Patil plans to seek intervention from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to address and rectify the situation.

