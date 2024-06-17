Left Menu

Delhi High Court Dismisses Baseless PIL Over Okhla Construction

The Delhi High Court dismissed a PIL seeking the demolition of alleged illegal construction in Okhla Industrial area, imposing a cost of Rs 25,000. The court found that the petition lacked adequate research. The authorities had already granted necessary permissions for the construction.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 16:37 IST
  India
  • India

The Delhi High Court has ruled against a public interest litigation (PIL) demanding the demolition of purportedly illegal structures in the Okhla Industrial area, slapping a fine of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner. The court noted that the plea lacked sufficient groundwork.

The decision came after the counsel for the concerned authority disclosed that permission had already been granted to the property owner to carry out necessary construction work.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora highlighted that the petition aimed to malign authorities without proper investigation. The petitioner had alleged illegal construction on land owned by DSIIDC, but official documents presented contradicted the claims.

