Delhi’s Crackdown on Construction Dust: MCD's Rs. 33.95 Lakh Fines

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) fined construction sites Rs 33.95 lakh for air quality violations under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Over 1,792 sites were inspected, resulting in 771 challans. The initiative emphasizes adherence to dust-control measures to protect public health in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stringent move aimed at curbing air pollution, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has imposed fines totaling Rs 33.95 lakh on violating construction sites in the past week, according to officials on Saturday.

Construction and demolition activities are banned during GRAP-IV in Delhi, as per directives from the Commission for Air Quality Management and the National Green Tribunal. MCD's enforcement teams meticulously inspected 1,792 construction sites and handed out 771 challans for detected violations.

Officials report that MCD issued over 900 challans worth Rs 1.5 crore in November for similar breaches. A major penalty of Rs 5 lakh was placed on a Dwarka builder, alongside others for not implementing dust-control measures. The MCD emphasizes its commitment to rigorous monitoring and has called for public cooperation to safeguard health and air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

