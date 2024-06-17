Shocking Assault on Hotelier in Palghar: Ten Booked
Ten individuals have been charged with attempted murder and rioting after allegedly assaulting hotelier Naresh Varta in Palghar. The conflict started when the accused were prohibited from consuming alcohol at the establishment. Varta is recovering in hospital. No arrests have been made so far.
In a shocking incident in Palghar district, ten individuals have been booked on charges of attempted murder, rioting, and other offenses for allegedly assaulting a hotelier. The altercation, which occurred on June 14, began when the accused were asked not to consume alcohol in the establishment, according to police.
Inspector Satish Shivarkar from Manor police station reported that the suspects attacked hotelier Naresh Varta, 35, with iron rods, stones, and other deadly weapons. Varta is currently recuperating in a hospital.
Based on Varta's complaint, the accused have been charged under various IPC sections relating to attempted murder, rioting, and causing hurt with deadly weapons. As of now, no arrests have been made.
