Italian Coast Guard Rescues Migrants After Shipwreck Off Southern Coast

The Italian Coast Guard is conducting a search for missing migrants after a sailboat shipwreck off Italy's southern coast. The vessel, believed to have departed from Turkey, led to a rescue operation involving the recovery of 12 migrants, one of whom died. The search was initiated following a distress call.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 17-06-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 18:40 IST
The Italian Coast Guard is actively searching for missing migrants off Italy's southern coastline following a sailboat shipwreck. The vessel, suspected of departing from Turkey, suffered a disastrous fate that prompted an urgent rescue operation.

A distress call was received from a French boat located approximately 120 miles from the Italian coast, near the jurisdictional limits of SAR areas between Greece and Italy. Responding to the call, rescuers discovered a half-sunken boat and successfully recovered 12 migrants.

The survivors were taken to the Calabrian port of Roccella Jonica and received medical attention. Tragically, one migrant succumbed to injuries. The Italian Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Rome directed two nearby merchant vessels to the scene and gained assistance from the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex.

