India-U.S. NSAs Pledge Enhanced Strategic Trade and Cooperation
Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:28 IST
The national security advisors (NSA) of India and the U.S. on Monday committed to concrete action to address barriers to bilateral strategic trade, technology and industrial cooperation, they said in a joint 'fact sheet' shared by the Indian government.
The commitment was made at a meeting between Indian NSA Ajit Doval and U.S. NSA Jake Sullivan during the latter's two-day trip to New Delhi.
Sullivan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar earlier in the day.
