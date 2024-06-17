Left Menu

India-U.S. NSAs Pledge Enhanced Strategic Trade and Cooperation

The national security advisors of India and the U.S. have committed to taking concrete actions to address barriers in strategic trade, technology, and industrial cooperation. This was agreed upon in a meeting between Indian NSA Ajit Doval and U.S. NSA Jake Sullivan during Sullivan's visit to New Delhi.

Updated: 17-06-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:28 IST
The national security advisors (NSA) of India and the U.S. on Monday committed to concrete action to address barriers to bilateral strategic trade, technology and industrial cooperation, they said in a joint 'fact sheet' shared by the Indian government.

The commitment was made at a meeting between Indian NSA Ajit Doval and U.S. NSA Jake Sullivan during the latter's two-day trip to New Delhi.

Sullivan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar earlier in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

