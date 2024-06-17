Left Menu

Gujarat HC Slams Unsafe Public Amusement Places Following Tragic Incidents

The Gujarat High Court has condemned municipal commissioners for their dereliction of duty, leading to unsafe public amusement places. Incidents like the Morbi bridge collapse, Rajkot game zone fire, and Vadodara boat tragedy highlight significant safety lapses. The court has ordered a state inquiry into municipal operations and accountability.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-06-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:31 IST
Gujarat HC Slams Unsafe Public Amusement Places Following Tragic Incidents
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat High Court wielded its authority by reprimanding municipal commissioners for a series of safety oversights that have rendered public amusement places unsafe. The court cited the Morbi suspension bridge collapse, Rajkot game zone fire, and Vadodara boat tragedy as stark examples of such neglect.

In a directive issued by Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Pranav Trivedi, the state government has been called upon to investigate the municipal corporations' functioning. This order, dated June 13 and available on June 16, seeks to address the 'dereliction of duties.'

Highlighting the severity, the court noted that these recurrent tragedies have endangered human lives due to municipal commissioners' failure to act responsibly. The court's directive mandates a comprehensive inquiry to ensure accountability for these failures, stressing that all negligent officers be held to account.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024