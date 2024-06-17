Gujarat HC Slams Unsafe Public Amusement Places Following Tragic Incidents

The Gujarat High Court wielded its authority by reprimanding municipal commissioners for a series of safety oversights that have rendered public amusement places unsafe. The court cited the Morbi suspension bridge collapse, Rajkot game zone fire, and Vadodara boat tragedy as stark examples of such neglect.

In a directive issued by Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Pranav Trivedi, the state government has been called upon to investigate the municipal corporations' functioning. This order, dated June 13 and available on June 16, seeks to address the 'dereliction of duties.'

Highlighting the severity, the court noted that these recurrent tragedies have endangered human lives due to municipal commissioners' failure to act responsibly. The court's directive mandates a comprehensive inquiry to ensure accountability for these failures, stressing that all negligent officers be held to account.

