Missing NEET Aspirant from Kota Traced in Chennai After Pan-India Chase

A 15-year-old NEET aspirant, missing from the coaching hub Kota for several days, was traced in Chennai, police confirmed on Monday.

Authorities reported that she underwent counselling before being sent to a shelter home, following her production before a Child Welfare Committee in Kota.

Unrevealed circumstances led to the girl's extensive travel from Kota to Chennai, with stops in Surat and Mumbai.

Kota city Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan detailed the timeline: the girl, enrolled in a coaching institute for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), left for classes on June 10 but failed to return to her hostel.

A missing person's report was filed based on the hostel caretaker's account, prompting a coordinated search by Mahaveer Nagar police and the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell.

Initial findings and CCTV footage identified the girl's journey starting with the Sampark Kranti Express from Kota to Surat. The chase continued as she moved from Surat to Mumbai, eventually arriving in Chennai by train on June 11.

A specialized team, in the company of her parents, tracked her to Periamet town in Chennai by June 14.

Upon her return to Kota, she was given counseling and was directed by the Child Welfare Committee to a girls' shelter home. Legal proceedings are in progress, authorities confirmed.

