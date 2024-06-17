Left Menu

Bomb Hoax Sparks Tension at Mira Road Hospital

A hospital in Mira Road, Thane district, received a bomb threat email on Monday, which was later declared a hoax after a thorough police search. The premises were checked by various police units, including bomb detection and disposal squads. No suspicious items were found, and normal operations resumed after two hours.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-06-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 21:28 IST
A hospital in Mira Road, Thane district, was on high alert Monday after an email threat of a bomb blast. Authorities quickly declared it a hoax following an exhaustive search, according to an official statement.

The search was executed by the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police, including specialized bomb detection and disposal teams, as well as dog squads.

'The hospital premises were thoroughly barricaded during the inspection. Despite the tension among patients, relatives, and staff, no suspicious items were found. The hoax was confirmed, and normal operations resumed within two hours. Investigations are ongoing to trace the email sender,' noted the official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

