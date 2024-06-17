Bomb Hoax Sparks Tension at Mira Road Hospital

A hospital in Mira Road, Thane district, was on high alert Monday after an email threat of a bomb blast. Authorities quickly declared it a hoax following an exhaustive search, according to an official statement.

The search was executed by the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police, including specialized bomb detection and disposal teams, as well as dog squads.

'The hospital premises were thoroughly barricaded during the inspection. Despite the tension among patients, relatives, and staff, no suspicious items were found. The hoax was confirmed, and normal operations resumed within two hours. Investigations are ongoing to trace the email sender,' noted the official.

