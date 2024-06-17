Sharad Pawar Calls for Urgent Meeting to Combat Pune Drought Crisis

Sharad Pawar, the supremo of the Nationalist Congress Party, has formally requested a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to tackle the drought-like situation affecting multiple tehsils in Pune district.

Pawar's plea, made public through a microblogging platform, highlights issues in the government's irrigation initiatives, which he observed during recent inspections.

Villagers have proposed solutions and demands to address problems related to agriculture and drinking water scarcity. Pawar stressed the urgency of implementing permanent measures to mitigate these recurring drought conditions. The meeting is proposed to include key state ministers, ensuring a comprehensive approach to the crisis.

