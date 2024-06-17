Sharad Pawar Calls for Urgent Meeting to Combat Pune Drought Crisis
Sharad Pawar, supremo of the Nationalist Congress Party, has requested a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to address drought conditions in Pune's tehsils. Problems in irrigation projects were noticed during his recent visits. Pawar emphasized the need for permanent solutions and plans to further tour affected areas.
- Country:
- India
Sharad Pawar, the supremo of the Nationalist Congress Party, has formally requested a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to tackle the drought-like situation affecting multiple tehsils in Pune district.
Pawar's plea, made public through a microblogging platform, highlights issues in the government's irrigation initiatives, which he observed during recent inspections.
Villagers have proposed solutions and demands to address problems related to agriculture and drinking water scarcity. Pawar stressed the urgency of implementing permanent measures to mitigate these recurring drought conditions. The meeting is proposed to include key state ministers, ensuring a comprehensive approach to the crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit
Horticulture production in India declined marginally in 2023-24: Agriculture ministry estimates
Mirova & Rainforest Alliance Join Forces for Regenerative Agriculture
Kumaraswamy Eyes Agriculture Portfolio: JD(S) Joins NDA's Future Plans
Turkey Seeks to Balance Trade Deficit with China Through Agriculture