Key Democrats Greenlight Major F-15 Fighter Jet Sale to Israel

Two prominent Democrats, Representative Gregory Meeks and Senator Ben Cardin, have agreed to support a major arms sale to Israel, which includes 50 F-15 fighter jets. This decision comes after months of delay and heavy pressure from the Biden administration. Three unnamed officials confirmed the report.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 05:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 05:10 IST
Two key Democrats in the U.S. Congress have agreed to support a major arms sale to Israel that includes 50 F-15 fighter jets, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing three unnamed officials.

Representative Gregory Meeks and Senator Ben Cardin have signed off on the deal under heavy pressure from the Biden administration after the two lawmakers had for months held up the sale, the Post reported.

