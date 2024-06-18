Left Menu

Secret Service Agent Robbed at Gunpoint During Biden's LA Visit

A US Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint in a residential area of Tustin while President Joe Biden’s fundraising event took place in Los Angeles. Despite firing his gun, the agent was not injured, and police have yet to find the suspect. An Infiniti FX35 was reported fleeing the scene.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-06-2024 07:05 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 07:05 IST
A US Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint as President Joe Biden was visiting Los Angeles for a fundraising event this past weekend, officials said.

The agent, returning from work on Saturday night, was confronted in a residential area of Tustin, located roughly an hour southeast of Los Angeles, according to the US Secret Service.

A call to the Tustin Police Department was made shortly after 9:30 pm to report the incident. The agent's bag was stolen at gunpoint, although he was unharmed. During the confrontation, the agent fired his weapon, and the Secret Service has yet to confirm if anyone was hit.

Tustin Police stated on Monday that they have not identified a suspect but recovered some of the agent's stolen items nearby. A silver Infiniti FX35 was seen escaping the scene.

During the weekend, President Biden and former President Barack Obama hosted a star-studded fundraising event, which amassed over USD 30 million for Biden's re-election campaign.

