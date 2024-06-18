Left Menu

Security Forces Tighten Grip in Manipur: Arms Seized, Insurgents Arrested

Security forces in Manipur have arrested three insurgents and seized a cache of sophisticated arms. They are maintaining law and order with intensified patrolling and area domination. The public has been urged to return looted arms, while security convoys ensure safe vehicle movement along key highways.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 18-06-2024 09:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 09:04 IST
Security forces have successfully arrested three insurgents in Manipur's Tengnoupal district and seized sophisticated arms in a separate operation in Kangpokpi, according to a statement by Manipur Police.

The three valley-based insurgents were detained near Lamlong village on June 14. The police statement, issued Monday night, affirmed that the situation in the state remains under control as search operations continue to enforce law and order.

In another operation at Gangpijang hill ranges, security forces confiscated a 7.62mm AK 56 assault rifle, a pt. 22 rifle, a 12-inch single-bore barrel gun, two improvised projectile launchers, two hand grenades, a 51mm mortar, and live ammunition on Sunday.

On Saturday, police officers from Assam and Manipur convened at Jiribam, near the Assam-Manipur border, to discuss the prevailing conditions. Regular patrolling and area domination have intensified, especially around the Barak and Jiri rivers.

The police have appealed to the public to return looted weapons and ammunition immediately. Meanwhile, security convoys ensured the safe movement of 117 and 378 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2, respectively, transporting essential items. Stringent security measures are in place at all vulnerable locations.

