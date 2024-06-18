Left Menu

Ukraine's Air Force Destroys 10 Russian Drones Overnight

Ukraine's air force reported successful destruction of 10 Russian drones overnight, targeting Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk. The operation was confirmed via Ukraine's air force on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine's Air Force Destroys 10 Russian Drones Overnight
Ukraine's air force said on Tuesday that its air defence systems destroyed all 10 drones that Russia launched overnight targeting the country.

The drones were destroyed over Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk in Ukraine, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

