Ukraine's Air Force Destroys 10 Russian Drones Overnight
Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 10:08 IST
Ukraine's air force said on Tuesday that its air defence systems destroyed all 10 drones that Russia launched overnight targeting the country.
The drones were destroyed over Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk in Ukraine, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app.
