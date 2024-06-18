Left Menu

New Zealand Boosts Sanctions Support Against North Korea

New Zealand is increasing its contributions to North Korea sanctions monitoring by deploying Defence Force ships and more frequent aircraft operations until September 2026. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon emphasized the importance of collective security in the Indo-Pacific. Despite challenges like high attrition and aging equipment, future military spending plans are underway.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 11:07 IST
New Zealand Boosts Sanctions Support Against North Korea
AI Generated Representative Image

New Zealand will increase its contribution to North Korea sanctions monitoring, out of Japan, New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said Tuesday.

Luxon said in a statement the government had committed to send New Zealand Defence Force ships for the first time and increase the frequency of deployments of aircraft, to support sanctions monitoring until September 2026. "This increase reflects the importance New Zealand places on collective security efforts that support peace and stability and the international rules-based system in the Indo-Pacific region," Luxon said.

The New Zealand government has been trying to step up international engagement both diplomatically and in its military contributions and earlier this month announced it would deploy more soldiers to the United Nations mission in South Korea. However, recent government reports have noted the defence force faces significant challenges due to high levels of attrition following the pandemic and aging equipment. The New Zealand government has allocated less capital spending in the coming year but says it would like to increase spending following the release of the Defence Capability Report.

The report will lay out plans for new military spending over the coming years. Minister of Defence Judith Collins told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday that she had received a draft copy of the report but hoped that the report could go to government ministers for approval in September or October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024