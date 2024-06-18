Thane Court Denies Bail to Doctor in Rape Case Amid Evidence Tampering Concerns
A Thane district court has refused bail to a doctor accused of raping a woman under a false promise of marriage. The court cited potential evidence tampering and the seriousness of the crime as reasons. The doctor's bail was opposed by the prosecution, leading to his arrest on May 7.
- Country:
- India
A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has rejected the bail application of a 32-year-old doctor arrested for allegedly raping a woman after promising to marry her.
The court reasoned that tampering of evidence is possible during the investigation if bail is granted at this stage, highlighting the seriousness of the offence and the unique facts of the case. ''Every bail application needs to be decided by considering facts and circumstances of the particular case. There cannot be a straitjacket formula while granting or rejecting bail applications,'', stated Additional Sessions Judge Premal S Vithalani in a June 11 order, which became available on Tuesday.
Prosecution details revealed that the accused and the 27-year-old woman had been friends since 2017, with a marriage proposal coming from the doctor in 2020. Following the registration of an FIR in April 2024, the court had dismissed a pre-arrest bail plea, and the doctor was subsequently arrested on May 7.
The bail plea was opposed by the prosecution on grounds that the doctor had exploited the victim under false promises and threats. Review of the evidence, including mobile phone records and audio recordings, led the court to determine that the accused's promise of marriage and intimidation tactics invalidated the woman's consent under law.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Minnesota Drops Charges Against Trooper in Controversial Shooting, Citing New Evidence
Gruesome Murder of BJP Leader Triggers High-Level Investigation in Assam
NCW Seeks On-Ground Investigation For Post-Poll Violence In West Bengal
Decomposed Body Found in Telangana Drinking Water Tank Sparks Investigation
Kota's Student Tragedy: NEET Aspirant's Suicide Sparks Investigation