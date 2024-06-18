Thane Court Denies Bail to Doctor in Rape Case Amid Evidence Tampering Concerns

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has rejected the bail application of a 32-year-old doctor arrested for allegedly raping a woman after promising to marry her.

The court reasoned that tampering of evidence is possible during the investigation if bail is granted at this stage, highlighting the seriousness of the offence and the unique facts of the case. ''Every bail application needs to be decided by considering facts and circumstances of the particular case. There cannot be a straitjacket formula while granting or rejecting bail applications,'', stated Additional Sessions Judge Premal S Vithalani in a June 11 order, which became available on Tuesday.

Prosecution details revealed that the accused and the 27-year-old woman had been friends since 2017, with a marriage proposal coming from the doctor in 2020. Following the registration of an FIR in April 2024, the court had dismissed a pre-arrest bail plea, and the doctor was subsequently arrested on May 7.

The bail plea was opposed by the prosecution on grounds that the doctor had exploited the victim under false promises and threats. Review of the evidence, including mobile phone records and audio recordings, led the court to determine that the accused's promise of marriage and intimidation tactics invalidated the woman's consent under law.

