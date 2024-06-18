UN Human Rights Chief Raises Alarm Over West Bank Deterioration
The United Nations human rights chief, Volker Turk, has highlighted the worsening rights situation in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, citing drastic deterioration. As of June 15, 528 Palestinians, including 133 children, have been killed by Israeli security forces or settlers, sparking concerns of unlawful killings.
The United Nations human rights chief on Tuesday warned that the rights situation in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was drastically deteriorating, while there had been "unconscionable death and suffering" in Gaza.
"The situation in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is dramatically deteriorating," said Volker Turk, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.
He said that as of June 15, 528 Palestinians, 133 of them children, had been killed by Israeli security forces or settlers since October, in some cases raising "serious concerns of unlawful killings."
