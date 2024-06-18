Left Menu

Rising Tide: Women’s Complaints Surge in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has received 12,600 complaints this year, with Uttar Pradesh reporting the highest number. The most common complaints involved harassment and domestic violence. Other significant complaints included dowry harassment, molestation, police apathy, and rape. Overall, NCW recorded 28,811 complaints related to women in 2023.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 15:07 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has received an alarming 12,600 complaints so far this year, with Uttar Pradesh holding the grim record for the highest number of complaints, official data reveals.

Harassment complaints, which exclude domestic violence, topped the chart with 3,107 cases, closely followed by 3,544 domestic violence complaints. Dowry harassment and molestation came next, with 1,957 and 817 complaints respectively.

Further broken down, police apathy saw 518 complaints, while complaints of rape and attempts to rape were reported at 657. Additional concerns included 493 cases of sexual harassment, 339 cyber crimes, 345 stalking incidents, and 206 honor crimes.

Uttar Pradesh reported the highest complaints at 6,470, with Delhi and Maharashtra following at 1,113 and 762 respectively. Other notable figures included Bihar with 584 complaints and Madhya Pradesh with 514. In total, the NCW registered 28,811 complaints related to women's issues in 2023.

