Freedom at Last: Swedish Diplomat Johan Floderus Released in Prisoner Swap
Swedish diplomat Johan Floderus has been released from Iranian detention in a prisoner swap. Detained since April 2022, Floderus returned to Sweden with another national, Saeed Azizi, in exchange for Hamid Nouri, who was convicted of war crimes in Stockholm. Floderus’s release was declared a dream come true.
- Country:
- Denmark
Swedish diplomat Johan Floderus, who had been detained in Iran for two years, was released in a prisoner swap over the weekend. He described his release as "the dream that I sometimes did not dare to believe in."
Floderus and fellow Swede Saeed Azizi landed back in Sweden on Saturday in exchange for Hamid Nouri, an Iranian found guilty in Stockholm of war crimes related to the 1988 mass executions in Iran. Floderus had initially been arrested in April 2022 at Tehran airport, returning from vacation. His detention only became public after several months.
In an emotional statement, Floderus said, "After two long years, I am finally a free man, reunited with my family, my fiance, and will be able to marry." The release occurred as part of a negotiation mediated by Oman, coinciding with the Muslim celebration of Eid ul-Adha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UN cites possible war crimes by Israeli forces, Palestinian armed groups after Nuseirat raid that freed 4 hostages, reports AP.
UN Unveils War Crimes By Both Israel And Hamas In Gaza Conflict
UN Cites Possible War Crimes Amid Deadly Israeli Raid in Gaza
U.N. Raises War Crimes Concerns in Gaza Hostage Rescue
UN Inquiry Reveals War Crimes by Israel and Hamas in Gaza